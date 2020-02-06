Regeneron likely to make coronavirus treatments available in few months

(Adds details on partnership with health agency, Q4 results) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is ramping up efforts to develop a set of coronavirus treatments, which could be available for testing or use in some patients within a few months, the drugmaker said on Thursday. The drugmaker on Tuesday expanded its arrangement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to collaborate on developing a treatment, joining the race to develop a treatment for the virus that has killed more than 550 people. Regeneron said the treatments could be made available through a "compassionate use" program that provides patients access to experimental drugs outside of a clinical trial when there are no viable alternatives. "We're already scaling up one set of potential antibody treatments," Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call with analysts. Regeneron has said it is focusing on developing infection-fighting proteins known as monoclonal antibodies and use the same technology that was used to develop an experimental drug to treat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. [nL4N2A43AM] Shares of the company rose 4% to $387 in trading before the bell as it also reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/REGENERON PHARMS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.