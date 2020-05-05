Stocks
Regeneron Jumps After Earnings Beat Expectations

Josh Nathan-Kazis
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals jumped Tuesday morning as the company reported earnings that beat consensus estimates.

Regeneron (ticker: REGN) reported earnings of $6.60 per share for the first quarter of 2020, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of $6.09. The company reported revenue of $1.8 billion for the quarter, 33% better than a year earlier.

The stock was up 4.5% in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures were up 1.2%.

The company reiterated that it plans to begin human trials of its experimental antibody cocktail to both prevent and treat Covid-19 in June, and said it would have “large-scale quantities available by late summer.”

“Over 30 years, the Regeneron team has built a science and technology engine uniquely suited to address the Covid-19 pandemic and we are applying our signature passion, innovation, and drive to advance solutions,” CEO Leonard Schleifer said in a statement.

The company said there was limited impact from Covid-19 on sales of Eylea, a treatment for wet, age-related macular degeneration, in the first quarter, though sales were down in April. It said its supply of commercialized products was adequate, and that fully-enrolled trials would continue, though it had paused enrollment in some studies.

Sales of Eylea were $1.2 billion for the quarter, 9% higher than a year earlier.

“Clean [first-quarter] beat,” Cowen analyst Yaron Werber wrote Tuesday morning in a note. “Overall good [quarter] in this environment.”

In his own note, RBC Capital Markets analyst Kennen MacKay said the company hadn’t provided revenue guidance, and raised concerns about Eylea sales.

“Lack of [fiscal-year] Eylea guidance may add to some concern around recent script trends suggesting a significant decline in the final weeks of [the first quarter] and beyond due to the impact of Covid-19,” MacKay wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

