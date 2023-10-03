News & Insights

Regeneron, Intellia to make gene editing therapies in expanded collaboration

October 03, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA.O have expanded their research collaboration to develop additional gene editing therapies for neurological and muscular diseases, the companies said on Tuesday.

Regeneron and Intellia first partnered in 2020 to co-develop potential treatments for hemophilia A and B, which are genetic blood disorders that prevent blood from clotting properly.

The expanded partnership will leverage Intellia's genome editing platform, which uses the Nobel-winning CRISPR technology, and Regeneron's antibody-targeting delivery technology, used to deliver genetic material into cells.

CRISPR lets scientists edit genes by using biological "scissors" that can edit DNA. Intellia's shares were up 1.8% in premarket trading.

