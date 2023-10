Oct 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA.O have expanded their research collaboration to develop additional CRISPR-based gene editing therapies focused on neurological and muscular diseases, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

