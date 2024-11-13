News & Insights

Regeneron initiated with a Neutral at Citi

November 13, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Citi initiated coverage of Regeneron (REGN) with a Neutral rating and $895 price target Multiple clinical data readouts should “keep investors engaged” over the next 12-24 months and while Eylea-HD, or high dose, is “off to a good start,” standard Eylea headwinds could lead to declining franchise growth, the analyst tells investors.

