Regeneron Granted Marketing Authorization For Libtayo In Japan For Recurrent Cervical Cancer

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan has granted marketing and manufacturing authorization for Libtayo as monotherapy to treat patients with advanced or recurrent cervical cancer whose disease progressed after chemotherapy. The approval is based on positive data from the international, multicenter Phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1 trial.

In November, Libtayo was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

