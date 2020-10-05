Regeneron, Gilead in Focus as Trump Tests COVID-19 Positive

As news of President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 was made public, companies working on experimental treatments for the same automatically come under the spotlight.

Biotech major Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN confirmed the White House statement that it provided a single 8 gram dose of its experimental COVID-19 therapy REGNCOV2 to be administered to the president.

REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

REGN-COV2 was provided in response to an Individual Patient Investigational New Drug (IND) application, which was commonly known as “compassionate use” request from the President’s physicians. It is being evaluated for both treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

We note that Regeneron was in news last week when it announced promising first data from a descriptive analysis of a seamless phase I/II/III study of REGN-COV2. Data showed that the candidate reduced the viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. REGN-COV2 also showed positive trends in lowering medical visits.

Reportedly, the president was also administered Gilead Sciences’ GILD antiviral drug remdesivir. The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to remdesivir for the COVID-19 infection. Multiple ongoing international phase III studies are evaluating the safety and efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In fact, remdesivir is pioneering the race for a possible treatment of this deadly virus.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for the severe illness caused by SARS-CoV-2. The pharma/biotech sector is racing against time to come up with treatments and vaccines to cure the contagion. Given the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the pandemic, quite a few biotechs are developing antibodies or evaluating their approved drugs or pipeline candidates to determine if they are effective enough to treat the infected patients.

While both Regeneron and Gilead are spearheading the competition for cracking the treatment of COVID-19, others too joined the club.

Earlier, another pharma giant Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Incyte announced that their rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant in combination with remdesivir met the primary endpoint of reduction of time to recovery in comparison to remdesivir alone. Roche RHHBY is also evaluating its arthritis drug Actemra/RoActemra in combination with remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

