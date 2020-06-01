Regeneron Expands Existing Collaboration With Intellia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) announced Monday an expansion of their existing collaboration to provide Regeneron with rights to develop products for additional in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic targets and for the companies to jointly develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Regeneron also receives non-exclusive rights to independently develop and commercialize ex vivo gene edited products. Intellia will receive an upfront payment of $70 million, and Regeneron will make an additional equity investment in Intellia of $30 million at $32.42 per share.

Regeneron and Intellia have worked together to make significant advances with Intellia's CRISPR/Cas9 platform to enable the targeted insertion of therapeutic proteins and antibodies.

This collaboration expansion allows the companies to leverage more fully their jointly-developed targeted transgene insertion capabilities and potentially accelerate efforts to discover and develop new therapeutics.

Under the amended agreement, the term of the companies' existing collaboration is extended until April 2024, with Regeneron having an option to renew for an additional two years. Regeneron will have rights to discover and develop CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic products for an additional five in vivo liver targets, for a total of up to 15 targets.

