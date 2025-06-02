Markets
Regeneron Enters In-licensing Agreement With Hansoh Pharma For HS-20094

June 02, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced an in-licensing agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals to acquire clinical development and commercial rights outside of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau for a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist currently in Phase 3 testing. The agreement provides Regeneron with HS-20094, a GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist.

Regeneron will make an upfront payment to Hansoh of $80 million, with potential additional payments of up to $1.93 billion for achievement of development, regulatory and sales milestones. Future potential royalties for global sales outside of the designated territories would be in the low double digits.

