Regeneron Could Start a Covid-19 Treatment Test This Summer

Regeneron said it had identified hundreds of antibodies from genetically modified mice and from humans who had recovered from Covid-19, and would pick two of them to test as a cocktail treatment.

The biotech firm said Tuesday it could start human trials early this summer of a multiple-antibody cocktail to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus.

The biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday it could start human trials early this summer of a multiple-antibody cocktail to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus.

Shares of Regeneron (ticker: REGN) were up 10.2% to $485.61 Tuesday morning following the announcement, a rare spot of hopeful news. There were 185,067 confirmed Covid-19 cases globally, 4,661 of them in the U.S., as of Tuesday morning. The S&P 500 opened higher then swung to a loss before recovering to trade up close to 1% by midmorning. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower.

In its statement, Regeneron said it had identified hundreds of antibodies from genetically modified mice and from humans who had recovered from Covid-19, and would pick two of them to test as a cocktail treatment. The company said it had previously used this technique to develop an Ebola treatment.

“Given the tremendous interest and concern around the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be providing regular and transparent updates on our discovery and development programs,” the company’s chief scientific officer, George Yancopolulos, said. “I want to recognize our incredible team, which is working around the clock to develop needed solutions to this global health crisis.”

Regeneron said it planned to start manufacturing the cocktail by mid-April and could start human clinical studies by early this summer.

The news comes a day after Regeneron said it was starting a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of a monoclonal antibody called Kevzara in patients with severe Covid-19 infections, in collaboration with Sanofi (SNY). That trial will enroll up to 400 patients, and is starting at hospitals in New York. The company said Monday that scientists think the pathway targeted by Kevzara, called IL-6, could be connected to the immune response that sets off acute respiratory distress syndrome in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

In a note on Monday, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote that the Kezvara program could help patients with severe Covid-19, though the understanding of the drug’s potential usefulness remained in the early stages.

“[Management] did note that they are enrolling severe patients but are yet unsure who will benefit and when is the right time to intervene, which could impact what proportion Kevzara could address,” Karnauskas wrote. “Thus, the total address market for Kevzara in Covid-19 is not yet known.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.