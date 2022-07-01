Markets
REGN

Regeneron Completes Acquiring Sanofi's Stake In Libtayo

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of French drug major Sanofi's (SNYNF, SNY) stake in Libtayo (cemiplimab), providing Regeneron with exclusive worldwide development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medicine originally discovered in Regeneron's laboratories. The intent to purchase Libtayo was announced on June 2, 2022.

With today's closing, Regeneron will now record 100% of global net sales and expenses for Libtayo.

Regeneron intends to update its full year 2022 financial guidance to reflect the Libtayo purchase during its second quarter 2022 earnings announcement in early August.

On May 31, 2022, Regeneron announced that it had successfully acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for a total equity value of approximately $250 million.

As a result of the Checkmate acquisition, Regeneron expects to record in the second quarter of 2022 an acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charge of approximately $195 million, which would negatively impact GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by approximately $1.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular