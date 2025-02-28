News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron: CHMP Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorization Of Linvoseltamab

February 28, 2025 — 07:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization of linvoseltamab to treat adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision in the coming months.

The company noted that the recommendation is specific to those who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

Earlier in the current month, the FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application for linvoseltamab. The target action date for the FDA decision is July 10, 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.