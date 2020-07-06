Regeneron Begins Late-stage Clinical Trials Evaluating REGN-COV2 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced Monday the initiation of late-stage clinical trials evaluating REGN-COV2, Regeneron's investigational double antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

A Phase 3 trial will evaluate REGN-COV2's ability to prevent infection among uninfected people who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient, such as the patient's housemate. The trial is being run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

REGN-COV2 has also moved into the Phase 2/3 portion of two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 trials testing the cocktail's ability to treat hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

This clinical progress follows a positive review from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee of REGN-COV2 Phase 1 safety results in an initial cohort of 30 hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The Phase 3 prevention trial is being conducted at approximately 100 sites and is expected to enroll 2,000 patients in the U.S. The trial will assess SARS-CoV-2 infection status.

