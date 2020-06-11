Markets
Regeneron Begins Clinical Trial Of Anti-Viral Antibody Cocktail Against COVID-19

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced initiation of the first clinical trial of REGN-COV2, the company's investigational dual antibody cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The first studies will evaluate if REGN-COV2 can improve disease outcomes in both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients. The placebo-controlled trials will be conducted at multiple sites.

"We have created a unique anti-viral antibody cocktail with the potential both to prevent and treat infection, and also to preempt viral 'escape,' a critical precaution in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic. The antibody cocktail approach may also have long-term utility for elderly and immuno-compromised patients, who often do not respond well to vaccines," said George Yancopoulos, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron.

The first two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 studies are evaluating REGN-COV2 as a treatment for hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The Phase 1 portion will focus on virologic and safety endpoints, and the Phase 2 portion will focus on virologic and clinical endpoints.

Regeneron also announced that Science has accepted for publication two papers describing the creation of its two-antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, and its potential to diminish risk of viral escape by effectively binding to the virus's critical spike protein in two separate, non-overlapping locations.

