REGN

Regeneron beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID-19 impact eases

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as easing lockdowns boosted demand for its eye drug Eylea, while the drugmaker awaits U.S. nod for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 treatment.

Adds details on Eylea sales, compares with estimates, adds background

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as easing lockdowns boosted demand for its eye drug Eylea, while the drugmaker awaits U.S. nod for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 treatment.

Sales of Eylea, its macular degeneration drug, rose to $2.10 billion, topping estimates of $1.75 billion, according to four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Regeneron, whose experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment President Donald Trump received during his illness, had struggled as the pandemic cut visits to the doctor's office and dented demand for some non-COVID-19 drugs.

Net profit increased to $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 31% to $2.29 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More