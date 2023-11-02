News & Insights

Regeneron beats quarterly profit estimates on eczema treatment strength

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 02, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for its eczema treatment Dupixent.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $11.59 per share for the quarter, above analysts' estimates of $10.72, according to LSEG data.

Anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent, which was approved in 2017, has aided Regeneron's profits while sales of its eye drug Eylea has taken a backseat in recent quarters owing to increased competition from Roche's ROG.S Vabysmo.

Quarterly sales of Dupixent, recorded by its partner Sanofi SASY.PA, rose 33% to $3.10 billion.

Eylea sales for the quarter was $1.49 billion, which included $43 million sales from the higher dose, or 8 milligram dose that recently received approval in the United States.

