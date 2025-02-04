Regeneron Beats on Q4 Earnings, Initiates Quarterly Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $12.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.62. The company recorded an EPS of $11.86 in the year-ago period.

The upside in the bottom line can be attributed to higher revenues.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total revenues increased 10% year over year to $3.79 billion, fueled by increased collaboration revenues from Sanofi SNY for Dupixent, higher Eylea HD and Libtayo sales. Revenues marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion.

Shares are trading up in response to better-than-expected results and initiation of quarterly dividend program.

Regeneron’s shares have lost 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on REGN’s Q4 Performance

Eylea’s sales in the United States declined 11% year over year to $1.2 billion, primarily due to increased competition.

Please note that Regeneron co-developed Eylea with the HealthCare unit of Bayer AG BAYRY. Regeneron records net product sales of Eylea in the United States and Bayer does the same outside the country. The company records its share of profits in connection with Eylea sales outside the United States as collaboration revenue.

In August 2023, the FDA approved Eylea HD (higher dose of Eylea) for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy.

Eylea HD generated revenues of $305 million in the United States, driven by the addition of new patients and the transition of patients from Eylea.

Total Eylea and Eylea HD sales in the United States were $1.49 billion, up 2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.29%.

Total Eylea HD and Eylea net product sales were favorably impacted by approximately $85 million as a result of higher wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea, partially offset by lower wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea HD.

Total revenues include collaboration revenues of $1.61 billion from Sanofi and Bayer. The figure increased 17.3% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter. Total collaboration revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion.

Sanofi’s collaboration revenues increased 22% to $1.2 billion, driven by profits associated with higher Dupixent sales. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. We note that Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent and Kevzara, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of both drugs. Dupixent’s sales increased 15% year over year to $3.7 billion.

Bayer’s collaboration revenues totaled $377 million, flat year over year.

Regeneron records net product sales of Praluent in the United States and Sanofi does the same outside the country. SNY pays REGN a royalty on such sales. Regeneron records global net product sales of Libtayo and pays Sanofi a royalty on such sales.

Total Libtayo sales came in at $366.9 million, up 50% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $339 million.

Praluent’s net sales in the United States were $62.7 million. Kevzara recorded global sales of $134.8 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted R&D expenses jumped 19% year over year to $1.2 billion due to the advancement of the company's mid and late-stage clinical pipeline and higher headcount-related costs. Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 9% to $681 million due to higher commercialization-related expenses to support the launch of Eylea HD and higher headcount-related costs.

REGN’s 2024 Results

REGN recorded revenues of $14.202 billion, up 8% from the 2023 level. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.20 billion. EPS of $45.62 was up from $43.79 in 2023. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

REGN Initiates Dividend Program

Regeneron initiated a quarterly cash dividend program and declared a dividend of $0.88 per share. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 20, 2025. The board also authorized an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase program, bringing the total current capacity to approximately $4.5 billion.

Key Pipeline and Regulatory Update

The primary endpoint was met in the late-stage QUASAR study evaluating EYLEA HD for the treatment of patients with macular edema following RVO, including those with central, branch, and hemiretinal vein occlusions. Regeneron plans to submit a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the FDA in the first quarter of 2025.

A regulatory application for a pre-filled syringe was submitted to the FDA and a decision is expected by mid-2025.

The European Commission (EC) approved Dupixent to treat eosinophilic esophagitis in children aged 1 to 11 years, in November 2024.

The FDA accepted the resubmission of an sBLA for Dupixent to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria whose disease is not adequately controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment. The regulatory body has set a target action date of April 18, 2025.

An sBLA for Dupixent in bullous pemphigoid was submitted to the FDA.

Last month, REGN resubmitted the BLA for linvoseltamab, a bispecific antibody targeting BCMA and CD3, in relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma following resolution of third-party manufacturing issues.

Regeneron also resubmitted the BLA for odronextamab, a bispecific antibody targeting CD20 and CD3, in R/R follicular lymphoma, to the FDA.

The EC also approved Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).

Our Take on REGN's Performance

Regeneron reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, but the decline in Eylea sales is a concern.

Eylea sales have been under pressure in 2024 due to competition from Roche’s RHHBY Vabysmo. We note that the uptake of Vabysmo has been outstanding. Roche has designed Vabysmo to block pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A. Roche’s Vabysmo sales skyrocketed 68% to CHF 3.9 billion in 2024 on strong demand in all regions.

Nonetheless, the uptake of Eylea HD is encouraging as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.

Regeneron’s efforts to broaden its oncology portfolio and foray into the lucrative obesity space are encouraging, even though it faced a few regulatory setbacks in 2024.

Zacks Rank

Regeneron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.