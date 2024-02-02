News & Insights

Regeneron beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 02, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron REGN.O beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Friday as sales of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea met drugmaker's preliminary estimates target.

Eylea sales were $1.46 billion, including $123 million from the higher dose version of the drug, in line with the company's previously laid out targets in January.

Total revenue was $3.43 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $3.29 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company also said it has submitted its application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its eczema treatment Dupixent, in patients with a type of lung disease known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
