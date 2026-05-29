BioTech
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Regeneron Antibody Maftivimab Recommended By WHO For Ebola Trials

May 29, 2026 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said the World Health Organization's Therapeutics Advisory Group has recommended Maftivimab, the most potent antibody in its Ebola treatment Inmazeb, for prioritized evaluation in clinical trials responding to the current Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The recommendation follows WHO's declaration that the Bundibugyo-driven Ebola outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, prompting coordinated efforts with local governments to begin research evaluations of investigational treatments.

Maftivimab is one of the three antibodies in Inmazeb, the first Ebola treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for infections caused by the Zaire ebolavirus species (Orthoebolavirus zairense). It has shown broad in-vitro activity against multiple Ebola species, including Bundibugyo though it has not yet been tested in vivo as a monotherapy for this strain. Regeneron noted that hundreds of patients have already received Maftivimab as part of Inmazeb, which has demonstrated an acceptable safety profile.

CEO Leonard S. Schleifer said the company is coordinating closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and WHO as clinical evaluations move forward, emphasizing Regeneron's history of rapidly delivering medical solutions during global health crises, including COVID-19 and prior Ebola outbreaks.

Inmazeb has also been provided at no cost under compassionate-use protocols in regions experiencing Zaire ebolavirus outbreaks since 2018, including the DRC and Guinea.

REGN has traded between $476.49 and $821.11 over the past year. The stock Thursday's trading at $621.52, down 0.99%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $620.51, down 0.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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