Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration With Parabilis Medicines On Antibody-Helicon Conjugates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates, a new class of therapeutics designed to address historically "undruggable" targets.

Under the agreement, Parabilis will receive $125 million from Regeneron, including a $50 million upfront payment and a $75 million equity commitment. The deal also provides for up to approximately $2.2 billion in potential milestone payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones, along with tiered royalties on future net sales.

Helicons are stabilized, cell-penetrant alpha-helical peptides designed to engage intracellular protein targets, including flat surfaces not well suited to traditional small molecule binding. By pairing Helicons with Regeneron's VelocImmune derived-antibodies, the collaboration aims to create AHCs that can selectively deliver Helicon payloads into target cells, potentially opening new therapeutic avenues across multiple disease areas.

George D. Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, noted that the collaboration reflects the company's commitment to advancing cutting-edge science and diversifying its pipeline. He emphasized the potential of AHCs to represent an entirely new therapeutic class spanning multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron will lead development, manufacturing, and worldwide commercialization of any resulting therapies. The collaboration begins with five initial targets, with the option to expand further.

REGN has traded between $476.49 and $821.11 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 15, 2026) at $698.25, down 2.05%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $613.80 down 12.90%.

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