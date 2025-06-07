Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Positive DISCOVER Trial Results for Dupixent in Adults and Adolescents with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in Communities of Color

Dupixent shows significant improvements in atopic dermatitis for patients with skin of color, addressing unique clinical challenges.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi announced positive results from the DISCOVER Phase 4 trial, which evaluated the efficacy of Dupixent® (dupilumab) in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents with skin of color. The trial showed that over 76% of participants achieved a significant improvement in overall disease severity, with many experiencing relief from symptoms such as itchiness, dry skin, and hyperpigmentation. Participants included a diverse group, primarily Black individuals, highlighting the need for better clinical insights into atopic dermatitis in communities of color. These findings reinforce the commitment to understanding chronic diseases in these underserved populations and were presented at the 2025 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference.

Potential Positives

Dupixent demonstrated a 75% or greater improvement in overall disease severity for more than three-quarters of treated patients, indicating its effectiveness in managing atopic dermatitis.

The successful results from a large population of patients with skin of color highlight Regeneron’s commitment to addressing health disparities and enhancing clinical understanding of chronic diseases in underserved communities.

Dupixent’s safety profile in the trial remained consistent with previous indications, reinforcing its reliability as a treatment option.

The oral presentation of these significant findings at a major conference enhances Regeneron’s visibility and positioning within the pharmaceutical and dermatology communities.

Potential Negatives

Safety concerns were noted, with an overall adverse event rate of 42% in the DISCOVER trial, raising questions about the tolerability of Dupixent.



There is potential for further investigation due to serious side effects reported, including allergic reactions and eye problems, which might impact patient acceptance and usage.



The results imply ongoing challenges in accurately diagnosing and assessing atopic dermatitis in darker skin tones, suggesting a need for improved medical education and awareness, which reflects poorly on existing healthcare practices.

FAQ

What were the main findings of the DISCOVER trial for Dupixent?

The trial showed that 76% of patients achieved a 75% improvement in overall disease severity with Dupixent.

How did Dupixent affect patients' symptoms in the trial?

Patients experienced significant reductions in hyperpigmentation, dry skin, and itch from baseline after treatment with Dupixent.

What was the demographic distribution of participants in the DISCOVER trial?

The trial included 120 patients, with 82% identifying as Black, 11% Asian, and others from various backgrounds.

Is Dupixent approved for treating atopic dermatitis in children?

Yes, Dupixent is indicated for children ages 6 months and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

What impact does atopic dermatitis have on communities of color?

Atopic dermatitis has a high prevalence and significantly affects quality of life, particularly in communities of color.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease that disproportionately impacts communities of color









Dupixent achieved 75% or greater improvement in overall disease severity, the primary endpoint, in more than three-quarters of treated patients









Patients experienced substantial reductions in hyperpigmentation, dry skin and itch from baseline









Results support commitment to enhance clinical understanding of chronic diseases in communities of color







TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and PARIS, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today presented results from the DISCOVER Phase 4, single-arm, open-label trial assessing Dupixent



®



(dupilumab) in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with skin of color. These are the first clinical trial results for Dupixent in a large population of patients with darker skin tones. The results, along with the Dupixent Phase 3 trials, demonstrated patients taking Dupixent experienced improvements in signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis from baseline across many skin tones. The data were shared in an oral presentation at the 2025 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference.





“Atopic dermatitis, a chronic disease with underlying type 2 inflammation, has a high prevalence and quality of life impact on patients with skin of color. Unique clinical features like darker patches of hyperpigmentation versus redness typically seen on lighter skin may lead to less accurate diagnoses and underestimation of disease severity,” said Andrew Alexis, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine. “The results from the DISCOVER trial showed that Dupixent patients with atopic dermatitis and darker skin not only experienced reduced disease severity and itch but also saw improvements in areas of particular concern including dyspigmentation and dry skin. These data deepen the clinical understanding of atopic dermatitis within this underserved population, including use of newly validated scales.”





In the trial, 120 patients with atopic dermatitis and skin of color (82% Black, 11% Asian, 2% American Indian/Alaska Native, 5% Arab, Central American or other) were treated with Dupixent every two weeks using a weight-based dosing regimen. At 24 weeks:







76% achieved a ≥75% improvement in overall disease severity (EASI-75), the primary endpoint. Improvements were seen by some patients as early as two weeks.



76% achieved a ≥75% improvement in overall disease severity (EASI-75), the primary endpoint. Improvements were seen by some patients as early as two weeks.



53% achieved clinically meaningful improvement in itch (≥4-point reduction on the peak-pruritus numerical rating scale [PP-NRS]). Improvements were seen by some patients as early as two weeks.



53% achieved clinically meaningful improvement in itch (≥4-point reduction on the peak-pruritus numerical rating scale [PP-NRS]). Improvements were seen by some patients as early as two weeks.



Patients experienced a 53% reduction from baseline in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, dropping from 5.1 points (moderate/marked) to 2.4 points (mild).



Patients experienced a 53% reduction from baseline in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, dropping from 5.1 points (moderate/marked) to 2.4 points (mild).



18% were very or extremely bothered by dry skin vs. 78% at baseline, based on patient reporting.







The safety results in the DISCOVER trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved dermatological indications. The overall rate of adverse events (AEs; n=124) in the DISCOVER trial was 42%, with the most common (≥2%) AEs being headache (3%), upper respiratory tract infection (2%), eczema (2%), conjunctivitis (3%) and allergic conjunctivitis (2%).







About Atopic Dermatitis in Skin of Color







Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation that causes intense, persistent itch and skin lesions that cover much of the body, resulting in skin dryness, cracking, pain, crusting and oozing. In patients with skin of color, the type and location of the lesions can vary, and they are more likely to have hardened skin lesions and severe skin dryness, itch, dyspigmentation and greater disease severity than those with lighter skin. Additionally, redness that is observed on lighter skin typically appears as darkened, grey or violet on darker skin tones. Because the disease presents differently in people with skin of color, it can be misdiagnosed or the severity underestimated, which can contribute to higher levels of healthcare resource utilization.







About the DISCOVER Clinical Trial







The DISCOVER Phase 4 open-label, single-arm trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and skin of color, as defined by Fitzpatrick skin types IV-VI (those with high melanin; light brown to black). During the 24-week treatment period, all patients in the trial received Dupixent monotherapy every two weeks based on weight after a loading dose: patients weighing ≥30 to <60 kg received 200 mg and patients weighing ≥60 kg received 300 mg.





The primary endpoint assessed the proportion of patients who achieved at least 75% improvement on the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints included the proportion of patients who achieved ≥4-point improvement on the Peak-Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) at 24 weeks. Additional endpoints included pigmentary changes on the clinician-reported Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation Severity Scale (PHSS; scale: 0-8) and skin dryness on the newly developed patient-reported Xerosis NRS (X-AD; scale: 0-10) at 24 weeks.







About Dupixent







Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary



VelocImmune







®





technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are two of the key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.





Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in different age populations. More than 1,000,000 patients are being treated with Dupixent globally.



1









About Regeneron’s







VelocImmune







Technology







Regeneron's



VelocImmune



technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to



envision



making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing



VelocImmune



and related



VelociSuite





®



technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used



VelocImmune



technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent



®



(dupilumab), Libtayo



®



(cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent



®



(alirocumab), Kevzara



®



(sarilumab), Evkeeza



®



(evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb



®



(atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz



®



(pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV



®



(casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.







Dupilumab Development Program







Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.





In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid, and lichen simplex chronicus. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.







U.S. INDICATIONS







DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:







to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 months of age.



to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 months of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps under 12 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps under 12 years of age.



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with eosinophilic esophagitis under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with eosinophilic esophagitis under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease under 18 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease under 18 years of age.



to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who continue to have hives that are not controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic spontaneous urticaria under 12 years of age, or who weigh less than 66 pounds (30 kg).











DUPIXENT is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace an inhaled rescue medicine.





DUPIXENT is not used to treat any other forms of hives (urticaria).







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Do not use



if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT



®



.







Before using DUPIXENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:









have eye problems.



have eye problems.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.





A pregnancy registry for women who take DUPIXENT during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. To enroll or get more information call 1-877-311-8972 or go to



https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/dupixent/



.







are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.



are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.







Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.







Especially tell your healthcare provider if you



are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or chronic spontaneous urticaria, and also have asthma.



Do not



change or stop your other medicines, including corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine, without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by those medicines to come back.







DUPIXENT can cause serious side effects, including



:









Allergic reactions. DUPIXENT can cause allergic reactions that can sometimes be severe.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.





Eye problems.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed





Inflammation of your blood vessels.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.





Psoriasis.



This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed.



This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed.





Joint aches and pain.



Some people who use DUPIXENT have had trouble walking or moving due to their joint symptoms, and in some cases needed to be hospitalized. Tell your healthcare provider about any new or worsening joint symptoms. Your healthcare provider may stop DUPIXENT if you develop joint symptoms.













The most common side effects include:











Eczema:



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).





Asthma:



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.





Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps:



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.





Eosinophilic Esophagitis:



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).





Prurigo Nodularis:



eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.



eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease:



injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.



injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.





Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria



: injection site reactions.











Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



www.fda.gov/medwatch



, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. It’s an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). Your healthcare provider will decide if you or your caregiver can inject DUPIXENT.



Do not



try to prepare and inject DUPIXENT until you or your caregiver have been trained by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it’s recommended DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children 6 months to less than 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.







Please see accompanying full







Prescribing Information







including Patient Information.









About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite,



which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







About Sanofi







Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.





Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.







Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Dupixent







®







(dupilumab); uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, such as Dupixent for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid, lichen simplex chronicus, and other potential indications; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA







®







(aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).









Sanofi Disclaimers or Forward-Looking Statements









This media update contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.









All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group except for



VelociSuite



and



Regeneron Genetics Center



.













Regeneron Contacts:









Media Relations









Ilana Yellen







Tel: +1 914-330-9618







Ilana.Yellen@regeneron.com













Sanofi Contacts:









Media Relations









Sandrine Guendoul







Tel: +33 6 25 09 14 25







Sandrine.Guendoul@sanofi.com













Evan Berland







Tel: +1 215-432-0234







Evan.Berland@sanofi.com













L





éo Le Bourhis







Tel: + 33 6 75 06 43 81







leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com













Victor Rouault







Tel: +33 6 70 93 71 40







Victor.Rouault@sanofi.com













Timothy Gilbert







Tel: +1 516-521-2929







Timothy.Gilbert@sanofi.com













Léa Ubaldi







Tel: +33 6 30 19 66 46







Lea.Ubaldi@sanofi.com





















Investor Relations









Mark Hudson







Tel: +1 914-847-3482







Mark.Hudson@regeneron.com

















Investor Relations









Thomas Kudsk Larsen







Tel: +44 7545 513 693







Thomas.Larsen@sanofi.com













Alizé Kaisserian







Tel: +33 6 47 04 12 11







Alize.Kaisserian@sanofi.com













Felix Lauscher







Tel: +1 908-612-7239









Felix.Lauscher@sanofi.com















Keita Browne







Tel: +1 781-249-1766







Keita.Browne@sanofi.com













Nathalie Pham







Tel: +33 7 85 93 30 17









Nathalie.Pham@sanofi.com















Tarik Elgoutni







Tel: +1 617-710-3587









Tarik.Elgoutni@sanofi.com















Thibaud Châtelet







Tel: +33 6 80 80 89 90







Thibaud.Chatelet@sanofi.com













Yun Li







Tel: +33 6 84 00 90 72









Yun.Li3@sanofi.com



























