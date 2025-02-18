Regeneron and Sanofi Announce FDA Priority Review for Dupixent® as Potential First Targeted Treatment for Bullous Pemphigoid

Dupixent may become the first targeted treatment for bullous pemphigoid in the U.S., pending FDA approval by June 2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi announced that the FDA has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults with bullous pemphigoid (BP), a chronic and severe skin disease associated with type 2 inflammation. If approved, Dupixent will be the first targeted treatment for BP in the U.S. The application received Priority Review due to encouraging trial results that demonstrated Dupixent significantly increases the rate of sustained disease remission compared to placebo. The pivotal trial involved 106 adults and showed dramatic reductions in disease severity, itch, and the need for oral corticosteroids. A decision from the FDA is anticipated by June 20, 2025. Dupixent is already approved for several other conditions and has been pivotal in treating patients with various diseases linked to type 2 inflammation.

If approved, Dupixent would be the first and only targeted medicine to treat bullous pemphigoid (BP) in the U.S., potentially creating a unique market position for the company.

Priority Review status granted by the FDA indicates that Dupixent offers significant therapeutic improvements over existing treatments, potentially leading to faster approval and market access.

The pivotal trial results demonstrated that Dupixent patients achieved sustained disease remission at a rate five times higher than placebo, showcasing its effectiveness and enhancing its appeal to healthcare providers and patients.

With approximately 27,000 adults in the U.S. with uncontrolled BP, Dupixent addresses a significant unmet medical need, potentially driving substantial market demand upon approval.

Potential safety issues were highlighted, as Dupixent showed a range of adverse events occurring more frequently than with placebo, which may raise concerns about its overall safety profile.

The FDA approval is still pending, creating uncertainty around the market acceptance and commercial success of Dupixent for treating bullous pemphigoid, which may affect investor confidence.

Dupixent is positioned as a treatment for a rare condition, potentially limiting its market size and financial return compared to treatments for more common diseases.

What is Dupixent and what condition does it aim to treat?

Dupixent is a targeted medicine developed for treating bullous pemphigoid (BP), a chronic skin disease marked by intense itch and blisters.

What significant results did the Dupixent trial achieve?

The pivotal trial showed five times more patients on Dupixent achieved sustained disease remission compared to those taking a placebo.

When is the FDA expected to make a decision on Dupixent?

The FDA decision regarding Dupixent's approval for BP is expected by June 20, 2025.

How does Dupixent function biologically?

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 signaling pathways, reducing type 2 inflammation.

What distinguishes Dupixent from other treatments for BP?

If approved, Dupixent will be the first targeted therapy specifically for bullous pemphigoid in the U.S.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent



®



(dupilumab) to treat adults with bullous pemphigoid (BP).





The sBLA is supported by data from a



pivotal



trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in 106 adults with moderate-to-severe BP. The primary endpoint was met, with five times more Dupixent patients achieving sustained disease remission compared to those on placebo. Sustained disease remission was defined as complete clinical remission with completion of oral corticosteroids (OCS) taper by week 16 (off OCS treatment and only treated with Dupixent for at least 20 weeks) without relapse and no rescue therapy use during the 36-week treatment period. The trial also showed that Dupixent significantly reduced disease severity, itch and use of OCS compared to placebo.





Adverse events more commonly observed with Dupixent (in at least 3 patients) compared to placebo included peripheral edema, arthralgia, back pain, blurred vision, hypertension, asthma, conjunctivitis, constipation, upper respiratory tract infection, limb injury and insomnia.





BP is a chronic, debilitating and relapsing skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation that typically occurs in an elderly population. It is characterized by intense itch and blisters, reddening of the skin and painful lesions. The blisters and rash can form over much of the body and cause the skin to bleed and crust, resulting in patients being more prone to infection and affecting their daily functioning. Approximately 27,000 adults in the U.S. live with BP that is uncontrolled by systemic corticosteroids.





Priority Review is granted to regulatory applications seeking approval for therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions. Dupixent was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for BP, which applies to investigational medicines intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.





The safety and efficacy of Dupixent in BP are currently under clinical investigation and have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.







About Dupixent







Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary



VelocImmune







®





technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are two of the key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.





Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in different age populations. More than 1,000,000 patients are being treated with Dupixent globally.



1









About Regeneron’s







VelocImmune







Technology







Regeneron's



VelocImmune



technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to



envision



making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing



VelocImmune



and related



VelociSuite





®



technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used



VelocImmune



technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent



®



(dupilumab), Libtayo



®



(cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent



®



(alirocumab), Kevzara



®



(sarilumab), Evkeeza



®



(evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb



®



(atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz



®



(pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV



®



(casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.







Dupilumab Development Program







Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.





In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid, and lichen simplex chronicus. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.







U.S. INDICATIONS







DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:







to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 months of age.



to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 months of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps under 12 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps under 12 years of age.



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with eosinophilic esophagitis under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with eosinophilic esophagitis under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease under 18 years of age.







DUPIXENT is not used to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace an inhaled rescue medicine.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Do





n





o





t





u





se



if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT



®



.







B





e





f





o





r





e





u





s





i





n





g





D





U





P





I





X





E





N





T





,





t





e





l





l





y





ou





r





h





ea





l





t





h





c





a





r





e





pr





ov





i





de





r





a





bou





t





a





l





l





y





ou





r





m





edi





c





a





l





c





o





nd





i





t





i





on





s





,





i





nc





l





ud





i





n





g





i





f





y





ou





:









have eye problems.



have eye problems.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.





A pregnancy registry for women who take DUPIXENT during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. To enroll or get more information call 1-877-311-8972 or go to





https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/dupixent/





.







are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.



are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.







Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.







Especially tell your healthcare provider if you



are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and also have asthma.



Do not



change or stop your other medicines, including corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine, without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by those medicines to come back.







DUP





I





X





E





N





T





c





a





n





c





au





se





s





e





r





i





o





u





s





si





d





e





eff





e





c





t





s





,





i





n





cl





ud





i





n





g



:









All





e





r





g





i





c





r





ea





c





t





i





on





s. DUPIXENT can cause allergic reactions that can sometimes be severe.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, joint pain, general ill feeling, itching, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, or cramps in your stomach-area.





E





y





e





pr





ob





l





e





m





s.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed.





I





n





fl





a





mm





a





t





i





o





n





o





f





y





ou





r





b





l





oo





d





v





e





ss





e





l





s.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. It is not known whether this is caused by DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs, or persistent fever.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. It is not known whether this is caused by DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs, or persistent fever.





Joint aches and pain.



Some people who use DUPIXENT have had trouble walking or moving due to their joint symptoms, and in some cases needed to be hospitalized. Tell your healthcare provider about any new or worsening joint symptoms. Your healthcare provider may stop DUPIXENT if you develop joint symptoms.









T





h





e





m





o





st





c





o





m





m





o





n





s





i





d





e





effe





c





ts





i





nc





l





ude





:











Eczema:



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, dry eye, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).





A





s





t





h





ma:



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.





C





h





r





on





i





c





R





h





i





no





s





i





nu





s





i





t





i





s





w





i





th





N





a





s





a





l





P





o





ly





p





s:



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.



injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.





Eosinophilic Esophagitis:



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).





Prurigo Nodularis:



eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.



eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease:



injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, gastritis, joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.







Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit





www.fda.gov/medwatch





, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. It’s an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). Your healthcare provider will decide if you or your caregiver can inject DUPIXENT.



Do not



try to prepare and inject DUPIXENT until you or your caregiver have been trained by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it’s recommended DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children 6 months to less than 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.







P





l





ea





se





s





e





e





a





cc





o





mp





any





i





n





g





f





u





l





l







P





r





e





s





cri





b





i





n





g





I





n





f





o





r





ma





t





i





o





n







i





nc





l





ud





i





n





g





Patient Information.









About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite,



which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







About Sanofi







We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.





Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.







Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Dupixent® (dupilumab); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, such as Dupixent for the treatment of adults with bullous pemphigoid as discussed in this press release as well as chronic pruritus of unknown origin, lichen simplex chronicus, and other potential indications; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing or any potential regulatory approval of Regeneron’s Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron’s Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (





https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals





).









Sanofi Disclaimers or Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that pandemics or other global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.









All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group except for VelociSuite and Regeneron Genetics Center.













Regeneron Contacts:









Media Relations









Ilana Yellen







Tel: +1 914-330-9618







Ilana.Yellen@regeneron.com













Sanofi Contacts:









Media Relations









Sandrine Guendoul







Tel: +33 6 25 09 14 25







Sandrine.Guendoul@sanofi.com













Evan Berland







Tel: +1 215-432-0234







Evan.Berland@sanofi.com













Nicolas Obrist







Tel: + 33 6 77 21 27 55







nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com













L





éo Le Bourhis







Tel: + 33 6 75 06 43 81







leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com













Victor Rouault







Tel: +33 6 70 93 71 40







Victor.Rouault@sanofi.com













Timothy Gilbert







Tel: +1 516-521-2929







Timothy.Gilbert@sanofi.com













Investor Relations









Mark Hudson







Tel: +1 914-847-3482







Mark.Hudson@regeneron.com

















Investor Relations









Thomas Kudsk Larsen







Tel: +44 7545 513 693







Thomas.Larsen@sanofi.com













Alizé Kaisserian







Tel: +33 6 47 04 12 11







Alize.Kaisserian@sanofi.com













Felix Lauscher







Tel: +1 908-612-7239









Felix.Lauscher@sanofi.com















Keita Browne







Tel: +1 781-249-1766







Keita.Browne@sanofi.com













Nathalie Pham







Tel: +33 7 85 93 30 17









Nathalie.Pham@sanofi.com















Tarik Elgoutni







Tel: +1 617-710-3587









Tarik.Elgoutni@sanofi.com















Thibaud Châtelet







Tel: +33 6 80 80 89 90







Thibaud.Chatelet@sanofi.com





























1



Data on File



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.