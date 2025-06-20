Regeneron and Sanofi Announce FDA Approval of Dupixent for Treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid in Adults

FDA approves Dupixent for treating bullous pemphigoid in adults, showing significant improvements in disease management.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent® (dupilumab) for treating adults with bullous pemphigoid (BP), a chronic and debilitating skin disease primarily affecting the elderly. This approval follows pivotal trial results demonstrating that Dupixent significantly improves sustained disease remission, reduces itching, and decreases the need for oral corticosteroids compared to a placebo. Dupixent is now authorized for eight distinct diseases associated with type 2 inflammation, which afflict a wide range of patients. Bullous pemphigoid presents severe symptoms like intense itch and painful blisters, which can worsen patients' daily life and increase infection risk. The ADEPT trial showed notable benefits for patients treated with Dupixent, and its safety profile includes common side effects such as joint pain and eye issues. Dupixent is administered via subcutaneous injection and represents a targeted treatment option that could greatly enhance the quality of life for those suffering from this rare condition.

Potential Positives

FDA approval of Dupixent for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid (BP) provides a new therapeutic option for approximately 27,000 adults in the U.S. who suffer from this debilitating disease.

The approval is based on pivotal trial results showing significant improvements in sustained disease remission and reduction in itch compared to placebo, reinforcing Dupixent's efficacy.

Dupixent's approval expands its indication to eight diseases driven by type 2 inflammation, demonstrating the drug's versatility and potential for a broader patient population.

The drug was granted Priority Review by the FDA, indicating its potential to offer significant improvements in treating a serious medical condition with limited existing options.

Potential Negatives

The most common adverse events reported in the study included arthralgia, conjunctivitis, blurred vision, herpes viral infections, and keratitis, which may raise concerns about Dupixent’s safety profile in patients treated for bullous pemphigoid.

There is a notable risk of severe allergic reactions and other serious side effects associated with Dupixent, including eye problems and inflammation of blood vessels, which could deter potential prescribers.

Reports of acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis in one patient treated with Dupixent highlight potential serious adverse effects, raising caution regarding its use in clinical practice.

FAQ

What is Dupixent approved for?

Dupixent is approved for treating adults with bullous pemphigoid, a chronic skin disease characterized by intense itching and blisters.

How does Dupixent improve patient outcomes?

It improves sustained disease remission, reduces itching, and minimizes the use of oral corticosteroids compared to placebo in adults with BP.

What is bullous pemphigoid?

Bullous pemphigoid is a rare, chronic skin disease affecting primarily elderly adults, causing painful blisters and significant skin inflammation.

What are the benefits of Dupixent for elderly patients?

Dupixent offers a targeted treatment option addressing underlying inflammation, potentially improving quality of life for elderly patients with BP.

Are there any concerns using Dupixent?

Common side effects include joint pain, blurred vision, and potential allergic reactions, necessitating healthcare provider oversight during treatment.

Approval based on pivotal results showing improvements in sustained disease remission and reductions in itch and oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo in adults with BP









BP is a chronic, debilitating and relapsing rare skin disease affecting approximately 27,000 adults in the U.S. whose disease is uncontrolled by systemic corticosteroids









Dupixent is now approved in the U.S. to treat eight distinct diseases with underlying type 2 inflammation, including diseases of the skin, gut, and respiratory system that affect a broad range of patients, from infants to elderly people







TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and PARIS, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent



®



(dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with bullous pemphigoid (BP).





BP primarily affects elderly patients, and is characterized by intense itch, painful blisters and lesions, as well as reddening of the skin. It can be chronic and relapsing with underlying type 2 inflammation. The blisters and rash can form over much of the body and cause the skin to bleed and break down, resulting in patients being more prone to infection and affecting their daily functioning. Available treatment options are limited and can add to overall disease burden by suppressing a patient’s immune system.





“People affected by bullous pemphigoid endure unrelenting itch and painful blisters that can damage the skin. Until now, these primarily elderly patients have had limited therapeutic options available, with potential side effects that have often added to their burden,” Patrick Dunn, Executive Director at the International Pemphigus and Pemphigoid Foundation. “The approval of Dupixent for bullous pemphigoid brings a novel treatment approach to patients and their caregivers, and we are grateful for the tireless efforts of the scientific community who helped us reach this critical milestone.”





“Today’s approval extends the remarkable ability of Dupixent to transform treatment paradigms for people living with a variety of diseases with underlying type 2 inflammation, from common conditions like asthma and atopic dermatitis, to rarer ones such as eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis, and now including bullous pemphigoid,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a principal inventor of Dupixent. “Dupixent has shown the potential to improve the most challenging effects of bullous pemphigoid, while helping some patients achieve sustained disease remission and decreased oral corticosteroid use. Additionally, this approval further reinforces the demonstrated safety profile of Dupixent in a broad age range of patients, from infants to elderly people, and across dermatological, respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.”





The FDA approval is based on data from the pivotal ADEPT Phase 2/3 trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Dupixent compared to placebo in adults with moderate-to-severe BP. Patients were randomized to receive Dupixent 300 mg (n=53) or placebo (n=53) added to standard-of-care oral corticosteroids (OCS). During treatment, all patients underwent a protocol-defined OCS tapering regimen if control of disease activity was maintained. During the FDA review, the analyses were updated; the FDA-approved results at 36 weeks in the label for Dupixent compared to placebo are:







18.3% of patients experienced sustained disease remission compared to 6.1% (12.2% difference; 95% confidence interval: -0.8% to 26.1%), the primary endpoint



18.3% of patients experienced sustained disease remission compared to 6.1% (12.2% difference; 95% confidence interval: -0.8% to 26.1%), the primary endpoint



38.3% of patients achieved clinically meaningful itch reduction compared to 10.5%



38.3% of patients achieved clinically meaningful itch reduction compared to 10.5%



Median cumulative OCS dose was 2.8 grams compared to 4.1 grams











In this elderly population, the most common adverse events (≥2%) more frequently observed in patients on Dupixent compared to placebo were arthralgia, conjunctivitis, blurred vision, herpes viral infections and keratitis. Additionally, 1 case of acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis was reported in 1 patient treated with Dupixent and 0 patients treated with placebo.





“Until now, treating bullous pemphigoid was very challenging for elderly patients struggling with the debilitating impact of blisters and lesions, and potentially co-morbid conditions,” said Alyssa Johnsen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Immunology and Oncology Development at Sanofi. “By addressing two central drivers of the underlying type 2 inflammation that contributes to bullous pemphigoid, Dupixent is the first targeted medicine to allow patients the potential to achieve sustained remission and reduce itch. This approval in the U.S. is important for the thousands of patients living with bullous pemphigoid, and we look forward to working with regulators around the world to bring this innovative medicine to more patients in need.”





The FDA evaluated Dupixent under Priority Review, which is reserved for medicines that represent potentially significant improvements in efficacy or safety in treating serious conditions. Dupixent was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for BP, which applies to investigational medicines intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Additional regulatory applications are also under review around the world, including in the EU, Japan and China.







About the Dupixent BP Pivotal Trial







ADEPT was a randomized, Phase 2/3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in 106 adults with moderate-to-severe BP for a 52-week treatment period. After randomization, patients received Dupixent or placebo every two weeks after an initial loading dose, along with OCS treatment. During treatment, OCS taper was initiated after patients experienced two weeks of sustained control of disease activity. OCS tapering could start between four to six weeks after randomization and was continued if disease control was maintained, with the intent of completion by 16 weeks. After OCS tapering, patients were only treated with Dupixent or placebo for at least 20 weeks (rescue treatment could be used if required).





The primary endpoint evaluated the proportion of patients achieving sustained disease remission at 36 weeks. Sustained disease remission was defined as complete clinical remission with completion of OCS taper by 16 weeks without relapse after completion of the OCS taper and no rescue therapy use during the 36-week treatment period. Relapse was defined as appearance of ≥3 new lesions a month or ≥1 large lesion or urticarial plaque (>10 cm in diameter) that did not heal within a week. Rescue therapy could include treatment with high-potency topical corticosteroids, OCS (including increase of OCS dose during the taper or re-initiation of OCS after completion of the OCS taper), or systemic non-steroidal immunosuppressive medications or immunomodulating biologics.





Select secondary endpoints evaluated at 36 weeks included:







Proportion of patients with ≥4-point reduction in Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS; scale 0-10)



Proportion of patients with ≥4-point reduction in Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS; scale 0-10)



Total cumulative OCS dose









About Dupixent







Dupixent is an injection administered under the skin (subcutaneous injection) at different injection sites. In adults with BP, Dupixent 300 mg is administered every other week after an initial loading dose, and in combination with a tapering course of oral corticosteroids. Dupixent is intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare professional and can be given in a clinic or at home after training by a healthcare professional.





Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary



VelocImmune







®





technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. The Dupixent development program has shown significant clinical benefit and a decrease in type 2 inflammation in Phase 3 trials, establishing that IL-4 and IL-13 are two of the key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.





Regeneron and Sanofi are committed to helping patients in the U.S. who are prescribed Dupixent gain access to the medicine and receive the support they may need with the DUPIXENT



MyWay







®





program. For more information, please call 1-844-DUPIXENT (1-844-387-4936) or visit



www.DUPIXENT.com



.





Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and BP in different age populations. More than 1,000,000 patients are being treated with Dupixent globally.



1









About Regeneron’s







VelocImmune







Technology







Regeneron's



VelocImmune



technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to



envision



making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing



VelocImmune



and related



VelociSuite





®



technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used



VelocImmune



technology to create a substantial proportion of all original, FDA-approved fully human monoclonal antibodies. This includes Dupixent



®



(dupilumab), Libtayo



®



(cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent



®



(alirocumab), Kevzara



®



(sarilumab), Evkeeza



®



(evinacumab-dgnb), Inmazeb



®



(atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn) and Veopoz



®



(pozelimab-bbfg). In addition, REGEN-COV



®



(casirivimab and imdevimab) had been authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2024.







Dupilumab Development Program







Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. To date, dupilumab has been studied across more than 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.





In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin and lichen simplex chronicus. These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.







U.S. INDICATIONS







DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:







to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with AD under 6 months of age.



to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with AD under 6 months of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in adults and children 6 years of age and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with CRSwNP under 12 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with CRSwNP under 12 years of age.



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with EoE under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults and children 1 year of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), who weigh at least 33 pounds (15 kg). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with EoE under 1 year of age, or who weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kg).



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with PN under 18 years of age.



to treat adults with prurigo nodularis (PN). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with PN under 18 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with COPD under 18 years of age.



with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a high number of blood eosinophils (a type of white blood cell that may contribute to your COPD). DUPIXENT is used to reduce the number of flare-ups (the worsening of your COPD symptoms for several days) and can improve your breathing. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with COPD under 18 years of age.



to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who continue to have hives that are not controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with CSU under 12 years of age, or who weigh less than 66 pounds (30 kg).



to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who continue to have hives that are not controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with CSU under 12 years of age, or who weigh less than 66 pounds (30 kg).



to treat adults with bullous pemphigoid (BP). It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with BP under 18 years of age.









DUPIXENT is not used



to relieve sudden breathing problems and will not replace an inhaled rescue medicine



or



to treat any other forms of hives (urticaria).







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Do not use



if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT



®



.







Before using DUPIXENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:









have eye problems.



have eye problems.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



have a parasitic (helminth) infection.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” right before and during treatment with DUPIXENT.



are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.





A pregnancy registry for women who take DUPIXENT during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. To enroll or get more information call 1-877-311-8972 or go to



https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/dupixent/



.







are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.



are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.







Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.







Especially tell your healthcare provider if you



are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have AD, CRSwNP, EoE, PN, COPD, CSU, or BP and also have asthma.



Do not



change or stop your other medicines, including corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine, without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by those medicines to come back.







DUPIXENT can cause serious side effects, including:











Allergic reactions. DUPIXENT can cause allergic reactions, including skin reactions, that can sometimes be severe.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, skin rash, including rash that looks like a bullseye, painful red or blue bumps under the skin, or red pus-filled spots on the skin, general ill feeling, itching, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, joint pain, or cramps in your stomach area.



Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following signs or symptoms: breathing problems or wheezing, swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded, fast pulse, fever, hives, skin rash, including rash that looks like a bullseye, painful red or blue bumps under the skin, or red pus-filled spots on the skin, general ill feeling, itching, swollen lymph nodes, nausea or vomiting, joint pain, or cramps in your stomach area.





Eye





pr





ob





l





e





m





s.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed.



Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision, such as blurred vision. Your healthcare provider may send you to an ophthalmologist for an exam if needed.





I





n





fl





a





mm





a





t





i





o





n





o





f





y





ou





r





b





l





oo





d





v





e





ss





e





l





s.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.



Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get: rash, chest pain, worsening shortness of breath, brown or dark colored urine, persistent fever, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.





Psoriasis.



This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed.



This can happen in people with atopic dermatitis and asthma who receive DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider about any new skin symptoms. Your healthcare provider may send you to a dermatologist for an examination if needed.





Joint aches and pain.



Some people who use DUPIXENT have had trouble walking or moving due to their joint symptoms, and in some cases needed to be hospitalized. Tell your healthcare provider about any new or worsening joint symptoms. Your healthcare provider may stop DUPIXENT if you develop joint symptoms.













The most common side effects include:











Eczema:



injection site reactions, eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, eye infection, dry eye, and blurred vision, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).



injection site reactions, eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, eye infection, dry eye, and blurred vision, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).





A





s





t





h





ma:



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.



injection site reactions, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), and parasitic (helminth) infections.





Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps:



injection site reactions, eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, eye infection, and blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), stomach problems (gastritis), joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.



injection site reactions, eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, eye infection, and blurred vision, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), stomach problems (gastritis), joint pain (arthralgia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), and toothache.





Eosinophilic Esophagitis:



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).



injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infections, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and joint pain (arthralgia).





Prurigo Nodularis:



eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, and blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.



eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, and blurred vision, herpes virus infections, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), dizziness, muscle pain, and diarrhea.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease:



injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, stomach problems (gastritis), joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.



injection site reactions, common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), viral infection, back pain, inflammation inside the nose (rhinitis), diarrhea, stomach problems (gastritis), joint pain (arthralgia), toothache, headache, and urinary tract infection.





Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria:



injection site reactions.



injection site reactions.





Bullous Pemphigoid:



joint pain (arthralgia), eye problems, including eye and eyelid inflammation, redness, swelling, itching, and blurred vision, and herpes virus infections.







Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



www.fda.gov/medwatch



, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.





Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. It’s an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). Your healthcare provider will decide if you or your caregiver can inject DUPIXENT.



Do not



try to prepare and inject DUPIXENT until you or your caregiver have been trained by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it’s recommended DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children 6 months to less than 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.







P





l





ea





se





s





e





e





a





cc





o





mp





any





i





n





g





f





u





l





l







P





r





e





s





cri





b





i





n





g





I





n





f





o





r





ma





t





i





o





n







i





nc





l





ud





i





n





g





P





a





t





i





en





t





I





n





f





o





r





ma





t





i





o





n.









About Regeneron







Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.





Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as



VelociSuite,



which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center



®



and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.





For more information, please visit



www.Regeneron.com



or follow Regeneron on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



or



X



.







About Sanofi







Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.





Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY







Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media









This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of products marketed or otherwise commercialized by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Products”) and product candidates being developed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees (collectively, “Regeneron’s Product Candidates”) and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation Dupixent







®







(dupilumab)





for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid as discussed in this press release; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary), including the studies discussed or referenced in this press release, on any of the foregoing; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron’s Product Candidates and new indications for Regeneron’s Products, such as Dupixent for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin, lichen simplex chronicus, and other potential indications; the ability of Regeneron’s collaborators, licensees, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates and risks associated with tariffs and other trade restrictions; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron’s Products (such as Dupixent) and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron’s ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron’s Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; the availability and extent of reimbursement or copay assistance for Regeneron’s Products from third-party payors and other third parties, including private payor healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payors and other third parties and new policies and procedures adopted by such payors and other third parties; changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the healthcare industry; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron’s Products and Regeneron’s Product Candidates (including biosimilar versions of Regeneron’s Products); the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license, collaboration, or supply agreement, including Regeneron’s agreements with Sanofi and Bayer (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated; the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics on Regeneron's business; and risks associated with litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations (including the pending civil proceedings initiated or joined by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts), risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA







®







(aflibercept) Injection), the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron’s business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (https://investor.regeneron.com) and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/regeneron-pharmaceuticals).









Sanofi Disclaimers or Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.









All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group except for



VelociSuite



and



Regeneron Genetics Center



.













