Regeneron and Roche Team Up to Triple Production of COVID-19 Treatment

Regeneron's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 treatment candidate is getting a big boost from Roche (OTC: RHHBY). The two companies announced in a joint press release Wednesday that they are collaborating on the development of the former's REGN-COV2, and will together manufacture and distribute it if it wins approval from regulators.

The pair said that by combining their efforts, the supply of the treatment could be ramped up by at least three and a half times current capacity. They added that there is potential for further increases.

Image source: Getty Images.

REGN-COV2, which is a dual antibody "cocktail," is being investigated as both a drug to treat active COVID-19 cases and as a preventive medicine. It is currently undergoing two phase 2/3 clinical trials for the former and a single phase 3 for the latter. This makes REGN-COV2 one of the more advanced COVID-19 candidates and has tagged Regeneron as a leading coronavirus stock.

The company is included in the government's Warp Speed program, which provides federal monetary and resource support for developers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

If REGN-COV2 proves efficacious and is approved for use, Regeneron would distribute it in the U.S., and Roche would do so for the rest of the world.

Roche CEO Bill Anderson was quoted as saying that his company is "committing our manufacturing expertise and capacity, and our global distribution network to bring Regeneron's potential antibody combination to as many people around the world as we possibly can."

Investors were clearly pleased by the companies' latest news. On Wednesday, as the S&P 500 index fell, shares of Regeneron rose to close 1.8% higher, while Roche stock ticked up 0.6%.

10 stocks we like better than Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.