Regeneron :EC Oks Libtayo As First Immunotherapy In Second Line Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the European Commission approved Libtayo (cemiplimab) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The approval is based on a phase 3 trial that demonstrated significant survival benefit in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, with Libtayo reducing the risk?of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy during the study.

In addition to today's approval, Libtayo is approved in the European Union for the treatment of certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

