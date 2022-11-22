Markets
REGN

Regeneron :EC Oks Libtayo As First Immunotherapy In Second Line Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

November 22, 2022 — 07:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that the European Commission approved Libtayo (cemiplimab) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The approval is based on a phase 3 trial that demonstrated significant survival benefit in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, with Libtayo reducing the risk?of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy during the study.

In addition to today's approval, Libtayo is approved in the European Union for the treatment of certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.