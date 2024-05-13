News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron : Dupixent SBLA Accepted For FDA Priority Review For Adolescent Chronic Rhinosinusitis

May 13, 2024 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis or CRSwNP, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement.

The target action date for the FDA decision is September 15, 2024. Dupixent is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with CRSwNP whose disease is not adequately controlled.

Priority Review is granted to regulatory applications seeking approval for therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions.

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell, Regeneron said

Regeneron noted that current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.