News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron : Dupixent Phase 3 Results Show Sustained Efficacy For Up To One Year In Children With EoE

October 22, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) showed consistent efficacy and safety for up to one year (52 weeks) in children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis.

Eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is a chronic and debilitating condition that can impact children in their most vulnerable years of life, causing persistent difficulties with eating, abdominal pain, and/or failure to thrive.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for higher dose Dupixent to treat children aged 1 to 11 years with EoE, with a target action date of January 31, 2024.

if approved, Dupixent would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment for these children with EoE.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.