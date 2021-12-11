Regeneron : REGN5458 Phase 1 Data Show 75% Response Rate At Highest Dose Levels In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that results from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma found a 51% overall response rate across all dose groups, rising to 75% in patients who received higher doses of REGN5458 (200-800 mg).

REGN5458 is a bispecific antibody designed to bind to BCMA on multiple myeloma cells and the CD3 receptor on T-cells in order to bridge them together and activate T-cells to kill the cancer cells. It is currently being assessed in the potentially registrational Phase 2 portion of the trial, which is expected to complete recruitment in 2022.

Among patients who responded across all dose groups (3-800 mg), there was a 90% probability of being event-free (i.e., alive without disease progression) 8 months from the time of response, the company said.

