Markets
REGN

Regeneron : Phase 3 Results Show Dupixen Improved Skin Clearance In Children With Atopic Dermatitis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Phase 3 results showed that adding Dupixent or dupilumab to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement on Monday.

The companies noted that the data will be presented on Monday in a late-breaking session at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference.

The safety profile observed in the randomized, placebo-controlled trial was consistent with the well-established safety profile of Dupixent in adults, adolescents and children 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The results will form the basis of global regulatory submissions for the age group, beginning with the U.S. in 2021 and European Union in the first half of 2022.

Additionally, long-term data from the Phase 3 trial in patients aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis are also being presented in a late-breaking session. Efficacy and safety results at one year were consistent with the known profile of Dupixent in atopic dermatitis.

The data from the trials add to the extensive LIBERTY AD clinical program - the largest Phase 3 clinical trial program in atopic dermatitis, involving about 3,500 infants, children, adolescents and adults to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular