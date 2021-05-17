Regeneron : Phase 3 Data Show Dupixent Reduces Asthma Attacks And Improves Lung Function In Children

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that a phase 3 trial showed Dupixent or dupilumab significantly reduced severe asthma attacks, and within two weeks rapidly improved lung function in children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, with evidence of type 2 inflammation.

The companies noted that Dupixent also significantly improved overall asthma symptom control and reduced an airway biomarker of type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in asthma, called fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO).

The FDA decision for children with moderate-to-severe asthma is expected by October 21, 2021.

Dupixent is approved in the U.S. to treat patients aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies; for use with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in patients aged 12 years and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines; and for use with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of CRSwNP in adults whose disease is not controlled.

Outside of the U.S., Dupixent is approved for specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and certain patients with asthma in a number of other countries around the world, including those in the EU and Japan.

Dupixent is also approved in the EU and Japan to treat certain adults with severe CRSwNP. Across all approved indications globally, more than 260,000 patients have been treated with Dupixent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.