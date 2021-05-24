Markets
REGN

Regeneron : Libtayo Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Treatment Of Two Advanced Cancers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted positive opinions for Libtayo or cemiplimab as monotherapy in two advanced cancers, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.

The CHMP recommended the approval of Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC expressing PD-L1 in =50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations. Patients must have metastatic disease or locally advanced disease that is not a candidate for definitive chemoradiation.

Libtayo was also recommended for approval in adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

The European Commission is expected to make a decision on both indications in the coming months.

Libtayo is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.

Libtayo is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular