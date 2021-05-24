Regeneron : Libtayo Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Treatment Of Two Advanced Cancers

(RTTNews) - The European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has adopted positive opinions for Libtayo or cemiplimab as monotherapy in two advanced cancers, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.

The CHMP recommended the approval of Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC expressing PD-L1 in =50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations. Patients must have metastatic disease or locally advanced disease that is not a candidate for definitive chemoradiation.

Libtayo was also recommended for approval in adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

The European Commission is expected to make a decision on both indications in the coming months.

Libtayo is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.

Libtayo is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

