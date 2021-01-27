Regeneron: Researchers Confirm Ability Of REGEN-COV To Neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said researchers in Dr. David Ho'sColumbia University lab and Regeneron scientists have independently confirmed that REGEN-COVTM successfully neutralized the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK and South Africa.

"As we expected, the virus continues to mutate, and these data show the continued ability of REGEN-COV to neutralize emerging strains, further validating our multi-antibody cocktail approach to infectious diseases," said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

REGEN-COV, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Regeneron is collaborating with Roche to increase global supply of REGEN-COV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.