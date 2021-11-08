Markets
Regeneron: REGEN-COV Show Long-term Protection Against COVID-19 In Follow-up Period

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported additional positive results from a phase 3 trial, which assessed use of a single dose of investigational REGEN-COV to prevent COVID-19. REGEN-COV reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during the pre-specified follow-up period of months 2-8, maintaining the 81.4% risk reduction during the first month after administration previously reported.

"In this trial, a single dose of REGEN-COV provided long-term protection against COVID-19, including times of particularly high risk from household exposure, and in the longer-term during ongoing broader exposure," said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

