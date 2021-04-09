Regeneron: NIH Panel Recommends Use Of REGEN-COV In COVID-19 Outpatients At High Risk Of Progression

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said the newly updated National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines strongly recommend that REGEN-COV be used in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression. Also, the NIH COVID-19 Treatments Guidelines Panel recommended that REGEN-COV use should be considered for persons with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are hospitalized for a reason other than COVID-19 but who otherwise meet the EUA criteria.

The company noted that the new guidelines are based in part on robust clinical data involving more than 4,500 outpatients showing that REGEN-COV significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% compared to placebo.

