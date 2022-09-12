Markets
REGN

Regeneron: Fianlimab With Libtayo Shows Greater Than 60% Response Rates In Phase 1 Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported positive data from multiple expansion cohorts of an initial phase 1 trial for an investigational combination of LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in advanced melanoma. The company noted that the safety profile of the combination was generally similar to Libtayo monotherapy.

Israel Lowy, Senior Vice President, Translational and Clinical Sciences, Oncology at Regeneron, said: "Combining LAG-3 and PD-1 inhibition has shown promise in advanced melanoma but achieving response rates above 50% has been challenging. In two independent dose expansion cohorts from a phase 1 clinical trial of patients naïve to PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, our LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab combined with Libtayo demonstrated greater than 60% response rates."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular