Regeneron: Fianlimab With Libtayo Shows Greater Than 60% Response Rates In Phase 1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported positive data from multiple expansion cohorts of an initial phase 1 trial for an investigational combination of LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in advanced melanoma. The company noted that the safety profile of the combination was generally similar to Libtayo monotherapy.

Israel Lowy, Senior Vice President, Translational and Clinical Sciences, Oncology at Regeneron, said: "Combining LAG-3 and PD-1 inhibition has shown promise in advanced melanoma but achieving response rates above 50% has been challenging. In two independent dose expansion cohorts from a phase 1 clinical trial of patients naïve to PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, our LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab combined with Libtayo demonstrated greater than 60% response rates."

