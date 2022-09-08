Regeneron: Aflibercept 8 Mg Meets Primary Endpoints In Two Trials For DME And WAMD

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported that the primary endpoints were met in two trials investigating aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. The PHOTON trial in DME and the PULSAR trial in wAMD both showed that aflibercept 8 mg 12- and 16-week dosing regimens achieved non-inferiority in vision gains compared to the EYLEA 8-week dosing regimen.

These aflibercept 8 mg trials showed that nearly 90% of patients with diabetic macular edema and almost 80% of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration were able to maintain a 16-week dosing regimen. The safety of aflibercept 8 mg was consistent with the established safety profile of EYLEA.

Regeneron and Bayer will submit these data to regulatory authorities in countries around the world. Aflibercept 8 mg is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG.

