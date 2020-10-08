Aziyo Biologics, which makes regenerative medical products for various tissue types, raised $50 million by offering 2.9 million shares at $17, within the range of $16 to $18. Insiders have indicated an interest in purchasing up to $20 million of the offering. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $177 million.



Aziyo Biologics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AZYO. Piper Sandler and Cowen acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Regenerative medicine company Aziyo Biologics prices IPO at $17 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

