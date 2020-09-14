Aziyo Biologics, which makes regenerative medical products for various tissue types, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $58 million in an initial public offering.



Through its proprietary tissue processing platforms, the company has developed a portfolio of advanced regenerative medical products designed to be similar to natural biological material. Its core products are designed to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets.



The Silver Spring, MD-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $42 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AZYO. Aziyo Biologics filed confidentially on July 10, 2020. Piper Sandler, Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald and Truist Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Regenerative medicine company Aziyo Biologics files for a $58 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.