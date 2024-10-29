News & Insights

Regener8 Secures Funding Boost for East Ponton Exploration

October 29, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regener8 Resources NL (AU:R8R) has released an update.

Regener8 Resources NL has been awarded a co-funded drilling grant under Western Australia’s Exploration Incentive Scheme to support its ongoing exploration at the Hatlifter prospect. The grant, amounting to up to $180,000, will aid in the investigation of the nickel-cobalt target at the East Ponton Project, enhancing the company’s drilling campaigns over the next year. This financial boost is expected to significantly contribute to the project’s development, promising potential returns for investors.

