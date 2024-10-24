News & Insights

Regener8 Resources Begins Drilling at East Ponton

October 24, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Regener8 Resources NL (AU:R8R) has released an update.

Regener8 Resources NL has embarked on its maiden drilling program at the East Ponton project, targeting the promising Hatlifter Ni-Co and Grasshopper REE-Nb sites. This two-week campaign aims to complete 11 drill holes, potentially uncovering significant mineral resources. Investors are keenly watching as the results could enhance Regener8’s position in the critical minerals sector.

