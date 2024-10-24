Regener8 Resources Begins Drilling at East Ponton

Regener8 Resources NL (AU:R8R) has released an update.

Regener8 Resources NL has embarked on its maiden drilling program at the East Ponton project, targeting the promising Hatlifter Ni-Co and Grasshopper REE-Nb sites. This two-week campaign aims to complete 11 drill holes, potentially uncovering significant mineral resources. Investors are keenly watching as the results could enhance Regener8’s position in the critical minerals sector.

For further insights into AU:R8R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.