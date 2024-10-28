Regener8 Resources Announces Key Annual Meeting

Regener8 Resources NL (AU:R8R) has released an update.

Regener8 Resources NL has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by poll or proxy, with electronic access to the meeting details provided. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it directly impacts their investments.

