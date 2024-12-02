News & Insights

Regency Silver Welcomes Patrick Elliott to Board

December 02, 2024 — 05:41 pm EST

Regency Silver Corp (TSE:RSMX) has released an update.

Regency Silver Corp. has appointed Patrick Elliott to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive experience in mineral exploration and resource finance to the company. Elliott’s background in copper and gold exploration projects across North and South America is expected to aid Regency Silver in advancing its Dios Padre project.

