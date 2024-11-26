Regency Centers's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of REGCP shares, versus REG:
Below is a dividend history chart for REGCP, showing historical dividend payments on Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REG) are up about 0.7%.
Also see: SARA Videos
HCI Options Chain
ETFs Holding MDP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.