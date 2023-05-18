News & Insights

Regency Centers to buy Urstadt Biddle Properties in $1.4 bln deal

May 18, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp REG.O said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc UBA.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock.

The transaction will help Regency expand its footprint in grocery-anchored shopping centers in suburban trade areas.

Regency's CEO Lisa Palmer said "the portfolio that Urstadt Biddle has carefully assembled over more than 50 years offers a highly aligned demographic and merchandising profile to Regency."

Under the terms of the deal, Urstadt stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly-issued REG share for each Class A Common (UBA) and Common (UBP) share they own.

This works out to $20.40 per share, and represents a premium of about 21% to Urstadt's last close.

