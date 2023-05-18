Regency Centers to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in $1.4 bln deal

May 18 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp REG.O said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc UBA.N in an all-stock transaction valued at about $1.4 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

