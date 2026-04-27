Is Regency Centers Stock a Smart Buy Before Q1 Earnings Release?

Regency Centers Corp. REG is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this Jacksonville, FL-based retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) NAREIT FFO per share of $1.17 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected healthy leasing activity. The company witnessed a year-over-year improvement in same-property NOI and base rents during the quarter.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s FFO per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and met in the other two, with the average beat being 1.11%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Regency Centers Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regency Centers Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regency Centers Corporation Quote

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. retail real estate market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its first-quarter 2026 performance.

US Retail Real Estate Market in Q1

The first quarter reflected softness in the U.S. retail market amid macro uncertainty. Net absorption turned negative, national vacancy was higher, while seasonality played foul. Occupancy dipped, yet rents held up high due to tight supply. Unemployment remained lower, leading to higher retail sales, though the future looks gloomy if oil prices continue to surge.

Per the Cushman & Wakefield report, national shopping center absorption came in at negative 4.6 million square feet (msf), reversing from 3.8 msf gain in the fourth quarter of 2025. The national vacancy rise was ubiquitous owing to extreme weather conditions, standing at 5.9%, up 10 basis points quarter on quarter, though well below its historical high of 7.4%.

On the consumer spending front, low unemployment rates at 4.3% and record low jobless claims, coupled with wage growth, have outdone inflationary pressures. Real spending inched up 1.3% higher year on year, reflecting positive consumer activity. However, risks persist. The ripple effect of high oil prices has led to fertilizer costs shooting up by 77% since mid-December 2025. This will eventually translate into higher food production and distribution costs, reducing consumers’ power to purchase. As such, discount-led retailers stand to gain at the cost of discretionary retail.

Factors at Play for Regency

Against this backdrop, Regency Centers remains well-positioned. Its predominantly grocery-anchored portfolio drives steady foot traffic and resilient demand, helping sustain rental revenues. Strong tenant demand, healthy leasing spreads and low bad debt levels are likely to have supported performance in the quarter to be reported.

Regency’s active development and redevelopment pipeline, along with its strong balance sheet, is expected to have aided top-line growth and positioned the company for continued expansion despite broader market headwinds.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REG’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $400.9 million, indicating a 5.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s activities during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The consensus mark for quarterly FFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.21 over the past three months. The figure implies growth of 5.22% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for Regency

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Regency this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.

Regency currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.51%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the retail REIT sector — Realty Income O and Simon Property Group SPG — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Realty Income, slated to release quarterly numbers on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Simon Property Group, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 11, has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.