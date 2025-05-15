Stocks

Regency Centers Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

May 15, 2025 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $13.1 billion, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a real estate company that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers in suburban areas. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company’s portfolio features properties anchored by grocers, restaurants, service providers, and retailers. 

Shares of this retail REIT have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. REG has rallied 20.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 2.3%, lagging behind SPX’s marginal rise. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, REG has also outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 6.7% return over the past 52 weeks. However, it has underperformed the ETF’s slight uptick on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 29, REG delivered its Q1 results. Shares of the company closed up marginally in the following trading session as its FFO of $1.15 per share topped the consensus estimates by a penny and improved by 6.5% from the year-ago quarter. Adding to the uptick, REG’s core operating earnings advanced 4.8% year-over-year to $1.09 per share, while its same property NOI climbed 4.5% annually, reaching $273.8 million. Additionally, its same property portfolio was 96.5% leased, up 100 basis points from the same quarter last year. 

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects FFO in the range of $4.52 to $4.58 per share, and projects same-property NOI growth, excluding termination fees, to be between 3.2% and 4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG’s FFO to grow 5.6% year over year to $4.54 per share. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months. 

On May 12, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) maintained a “Sector Perform” rating on REG and lowered its price target to $75, which indicates a 3.9% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $79 represents a 9.4% premium from REG’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $84 suggests an upside potential of 16.3%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REG
BNS
XLRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.