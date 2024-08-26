Regency Centers' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, REGCP was trading at a 3.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.02% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of REGCP shares, versus REG:

Below is a dividend history chart for REGCP, showing historical dividend payments on Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Regency Centers Corp's 6.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REGCP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REG) are trading flat.

