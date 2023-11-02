Regency Centers Reports Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corporation (REG) on Thursday announced third-quarter Nareit funds from operations that increased from last year and revised its Nareit FFO earnings for the full year.

The company reported a net income of $89.1 million or $0.50 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $87.6 million or $0.51 per share.

Nareit funds from operations were $182.8 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $174.2 million or $1.01 per share the prior year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company revised its forecast for the entire year, now expecting Nareit funds from operations between $4.13 to $4.15 per share, while the previous guidance was between $4.11 to $4.15 per share.

