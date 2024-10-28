News & Insights

Regency Centers reports Q3 Nareit FFO $1.07, consensus $1.04

October 28, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

“We are proud to report another exceptional quarter, highlighted by strong operating fundamentals and meaningful value creation activity,” said Lisa Palmer, president and CEO. “We continue to see robust tenant demand for our grocery-anchored shopping centers, allowing us to accelerate our organic growth while further increasing our investment pipelines. As a result, we are raising current year guidance, and look forward to continued success in 2025.”

